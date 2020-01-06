MSU credit union reports fake charges to televangelist group

(1/6/20) - An official with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union says 2,300 cards were charged with false transactions to an international televangelist network.

Officials with the Lansing-area credit union say it's unclear who was behind the fraudulent charges to LoveWorld TV.

Each charge was under $100 and will be refunded. The credit union says it is also issuing new cards to members who were affected.

Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis says the credit union's security and fraud management teams are investigating, as are officials from Visa.