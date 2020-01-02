MSU credit union reports suspicious actions on some accounts

(1/2/2020) - Michigan State University Federal Credit Union is warning its members that suspicious activity has been detected on some of their accounts.

The credit union posted a statement Wednesday on Facebook saying that it's working with card processors to block the suspicious transactions before they're attempted.

The Lansing State Journal reports credit union members whose accounts have seen actions that aren't normal for their account will receive an alert by phone, email or text.

Members who don't recognize a transaction should respond "no" when asked if they had authorized it. Anyone whose account experiences a fraudulent transaction will not be liable for that charge.

