MSU hires law firm to conduct independent investigation into Nassar sex abuse scandal

(6/21/2019) - Who knew about complaints against former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar and when were those complaints made?

Questions the Michigan State University Board of Trustees wants answered.

They voted unanimously Friday morning to hire a Chicago-based law firm to conduct an independent investigation.

"It's a first step," trustee Dan Kelly said. "And, the second step is to arrive upon the scope, the time frame and the budget. So, we're still working on that."

The Board said they worked with three survivors who pushed them to action.

Rachael Denhollander is one of them. In a post to Facebook, she wrote "It should have been done three years ago. But it is not too late to begin doing what is right, and I support this first step in that direction, while remaining firm that the truth must be told, no matter what the cost."

This probe comes about 2.5 years after the Board said an internal review was underway. But, red flags were raised when it was revealed the firm in charge of that review was helping MSU prepare for civil lawsuits.

"I also think we want to know what I happened. I mean we want a report to know what happened," trustee Brian Mosallam said.

So how will this investigation differ from the Attorney General's?

He explained, "The AG's report is based on criminality, our report is trying to figure out what happened."

But in a statement, the AG said, "There is only one way for MSU to regain the public's trust and that is to waive its privilege and disclose all information in its possession about Larry Nassar to the Department of Attorney General. In other words, the University should leave the job of investigating to the professionals."