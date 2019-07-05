MSU set to open new allergen-free cafeteria Monday

(7/5/19) - There is a new, allergen-free cafeteria at Michigan State University.

The dining hall named "Thrive" is expected to open Monday.

The university's dietitian says one in eight students have some sort of food allergy.

The dining hall will serve food that doesn't contain any of the most common allergens such as milk, eggs, soy, wheat, peanuts, and fish.

It's also gluten-free.

The school says there will be three stations offering a variety of foods from mashed potatoes and roast turkey, to grain bowls and nachos.

