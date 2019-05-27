MSU to name new President

(05/27/19)- Michigan State University is expected to announce a new President Tuesday.

The decision has taken more than a year.

The University has been looking for a long-term leader ever since former President Lou Anna Simon resigned during the Larry Nassar scandal.

Former Governor John Engler stepped into an interim role last year but stepped down after insensitive comments towards Nassar survivors.

Satish Udpa is currently acting president.

