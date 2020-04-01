MTA fixed bus routes suspended until May

MTA Fixed Bus Routes will be suspended for at least a month.

MTA's Your Ride will continue to offer limited service for essential needs only such as trips to the grocery store or pharmacy. In addition, they will provide work rides for employees like health care workers and grocery store employees.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on providing great service to our community. We’ve become a national leader in that regard, but in reality we have to be realistic and where we’re now starting to see even more cases in the community, we must do this,” said Ed Benning, MTA GM/CEO.

Your Ride will be provided at the reduced fair of $2.25 each way. The plan will be effective Thursday April 2, 2020, and will be suspended until at least May 4, 2020.