MTA, STARS waive bus fare collection amid coronavirus outbreak

(03/18/20) - Public transpiration officials are taking drastic action to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Starts began suspension of fare collection on all fixed routes, LIFT and EXPRESS services Tuesday, March 17.

STARS wants residents to only use the bus system when it's necessary.

“I know that this might tempt people to ride more. That is not the goal. I cannot stress how important it is that people self-isolate to avoid this virus,” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens.

MTA will waive fares on its 14 fixed route bus services.

All passengers will be asked to load and unload through the rear doors only, except for those that are disabled

The use of transfers will be eliminated on the MTA system until further notice.

If you have any questions, please contact MTA Customer Service at (810) 767-0100.

Passengers on STARS buses are asked to sit apart from one another and to use hand sanitize when they enter the bus.