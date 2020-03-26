MTA closes Rides to Wellness for 2 weeks after driver gets coronavirus

(3/26/2020) - MTA's Rides to Wellness program is closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee, who is a man in his 30s, hasn't worked since March 17 and his positive coronavirus test came back on Wednesday.

The employee usually drives for the Rides to Wellness program, but he had been farmed out to Genesee County's Meals on Wheels program for a few weeks.

Ed Benning, the CEO of MTA, said he does not believe the driver was delivering meals or had direct contact with food. He was driving the delivery vehicle with a team who brought the meals to senior citizens.

Benning said any Rides to Wellness passengers can ride regular MTA buses for the next two weeks.

GCCARD, which runs the Meals on Wheels program in Genesee County, is working now to determine who the driver may have exposed to the virus.