MTA ending Flint to Lansing bus run, leaving passenger 'stressed out'

(8/29/2019) - The MTA bus leaves from the corner of 5th and Saginaw Street every day just before 5 a.m. and arrives back around 4 p.m.

Thursday, only three passengers took the trip. That's one of many reasons why the MTA said the service had to be cancelled.

"I have no problem with them saying they're gonna cancel it because it's not that many people on the bus, I understand that," Sacoria Mason said.

But she explained, she would've liked more notice.

"They didn't even come talk to us, they gave us a piece of paper," she said.

Mason added she received it only 2 weeks ago.

"I think it's not fair because I mean that gives us no time to find another job, that gives us no time to do anything or to get, you know, different forms of transportation back and forth to work," she explained.

She took the job at the Meijer Distribution Center in Lansing because she said she was promised a ride there.

"In the wintertime, we don't have to worry about, you know, the bus is going this way or that way or my car is getting in a ditch because I-69 is a real bad highway," Mason said.

"With eliminated resources, we have needs for those buses in other areas. And, so we always feel bad when we have to reduce service or reset it, if you will," MTA CEO Ed Benning said.

He explained that Meijer initially told him they'd be hiring more people from Flint. When that didn't happen, they added in employees from Peckham to fill the bus; but Peckham just moved to Flint.

"They want us to almost be like a taxi and we said we can't do that, it's not feasible," Benning said. "You know, it's just there's things we can do and there's things that just don't make sense."

For now Mason says she'll likely be driving her coworkers because they don't have their own cars.

The mother of three doesn't want to think about quitting.

"I don't like it because it's a good job. I enjoy my job, I enjoy doing what I do," she said. "So if I have to leave, it's gonna be hard for me because it's not that many jobs in Flint that pays as much as I get paid there."

