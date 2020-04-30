MTA restarting bus routes in May, STARS routes remain closed until June

(4/30/2020) - Some Mid-Michigan bus passengers will be able to get a ride in May, but others will have to wait until June.

The Mass Transportation Authority in Flint announced plans to restart fix routes on May 18 while the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services will cancel its routes until June.

MTA General Manager and CEO Ed Benning said the Rides to Wellness program will return around the same time as the restoration of bus service. MTA's regional commuter service will remain closed until June.

Passengers will not be charged a bus fare from May 18 to June 1.

MTA has continued operating its Your Ride program since regular bus service closed on April 2. More than 250 Your Ride and Rides to Wellness cars have new barriers installed to prevent coronavirus transmission between drivers and passengers.

MTA buses will have barriers installed around the driver's seat when they begin operating. Medical technicians have been hired to screen drivers for coronavirus symptoms before their shifts.

Benning said MTA passengers should wear a mask or cover over their noses and mouths. Bus passengers will be asked to enter and exit the buses from the rear when service returns.

In Saginaw, STARS is still offering Dial-A-Ride service for essential trips only from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bus routes will remain canceled through the month of May.

“Clearly, we are not through this yet. Opening routes too soon could set the entire city back or make things worse,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens. "The last thing the STARS family wants to be is a conduit for infection, which is exactly what would happen if we opened the gates too soon and too fast."

Bus service in Saginaw will return incrementally when STARS leaders determine it is safe and may include significant changes to routes, which would be communicated in advance.

“We’re looking at no earlier than June 1, but we will have to see how April pans out,” Steffens said.

STARS employees are disinfecting Dial-A-Ride vehicles after every trip and providing hand sanitizer and masks to all passengers. Vehicles also have barriers installed to prevent exposure between drivers and passengers.

Steffens said more preventative steps are possible to allow social distancing when service returns. That may involve removing seats or installing physical barriers between seats, along with payment changes.

“We are trying to develop and make as many of these changes as possible, and quickly,” said Steffens.