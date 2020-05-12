MTA restoring fixed route bus service next week with restrictions

(5/12/2020) - The Mass Transportation Authority in Flint is planning to restore bus service beginning next week.

Fixed routes in Genesee County will begin operating on Monday. The schedule will be similar to weekends operating from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sundays.

All passengers are asked to wear a face mask or covering when they board a bus. Masks will be available for the public on buses. Any passengers who are sick should stay home and avoid buses.

Passengers will board from the rear doors on each bus. No fares will be charged until June 1.

The return of bus service only applies to fixed local routes. MTA will not return regional bus service until June 1.

MTA also is restoring the Rides to Wellness service on June 1 for veterans and passengers qualified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone with questions about MTA bus service should call the Customer Service Center at 810-767-0100.

MTA has been awarded over $19 million from the federal CARES Act, which was signed into law in March. MTA officials say they will use the money to pay for driver salaries, fuel, administrative leave, PPE and cleaning supplies.