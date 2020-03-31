MTA suspending all fixed routes beginning Thursday; Your Ride stays open

(3/31/2020) - Many public transportation passengers around Genesee County will have to find a new ride beginning Thursday.

The Mass Transportation Authority announced that all fixed routes will be suspended beginning Thursday and lasting until at least May 4. The change is a reaction to the spread of coronavirus.

While buses will no longer be running daily routes, MTA will continue its Your Ride service during the suspension of service. However, trips will only be offered for essential travel under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home order.

Your Ride will provide transportation to and from work for essential employees, including health care and grocery store workers. Rides also are available for medical appointments, pharmacy visits and grocery shopping.

The Your Ride service is cutting fares to $2.25 each way during the suspension of bus service. Call 810-767-5541 to schedule a ride for an essential purpose.

The STARS bus service in Saginaw County also has suspended its fixed routes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dial-A-Ride service continues for essential trips, however.