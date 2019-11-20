'Magical and passionate': Remembering radio icon Sam Williams

(11/20/2019) - "Magical and passionate" is how August Wallace describes the voice of Sam Williams.

For the last 40 years Williams' voice could be heard on the radio at WDZZ every Sunday Morning.

"If you needed church or if you needed a message you listened to Z 92.7 Sam Williams on Sunday mornings at 6," said Wallace, the program director at WDZZ radio in Flint.

She said radio was Williams' passion.

"Rain, sleet, or snow you knew he was going to be here each and every Sunday," Wallace said.

Williams' radio career began in the 1960s on WAMM radio. In 1979, he became a part of broadcast history when he helped sign on WDZZ in Flint. It was the city's first black-owned FM radio station.

"Sam was and is an icon," Wallace said.

Chris McKinney only worked with Williams for a short time, but remembers him as a great encourager.

"He was always encouraging us and telling us we were doing a great job," he said.

Williams' last radio show was in September, leaving a void on the airwaves around Flint. He died Monday at age 93.

"We will never be able to fill the void left by Sam Williams," Wallace said.

She remembers their last conversation and him telling her the station has to move forward. Although brokenhearted, she pledged to honor his wishes.

"We will carry on his legacy," Wallace said.

A celebration of life for Williams will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Ebenezer Ministries in Burton. His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.