Magna International opens new Grand Blanc Township manufacturing facility

(08/14/19) -- Magna International, a major global automotive electronics company celebrated its grand opening of a new state of the art manufacturing plant in Grand Blanc Township Wednesday.

The company invested $50 million and built a 230,000 square foot facility off Holly Road.

"We started here in 2002 with one facility and grew to three facilities, and today's a culmination of getting everything into one location," said Chief Technology Officer Swamy Kotagiri.

The location is where millions of automated driver assisted systems and cameras will be made.

"We started talking about cameras way back in the early 2000's when they were still talking about regulations for the rearview visibility systems," Kotagiri said.

Soon after that, the company got to work making more than 46 million driver assisted components, including cameras since 2005.

"It started out small, we've grown and grown and now we're able to put everything in one building, it's modern, high-tech and it's a showplace for Magna; it allows our customers to see what Magna is," said General Manager Jeff Gary.

The facility employs around 600 people from the mid-Michigan and metro Detroit communities. And the company is all about putting its employees first.

"It's a good job, there's no real heavy lifting, we teach people a lot, we do a lot of training here," Gary said.

So the next time you look at your rearview camera in your car, more than likely, Magna made it.

"In North America, over half of the backup cameras are probably ours," Gary said.

