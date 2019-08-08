Mahindra Automotive considers Flint's former Buick City site for new plant

(8/8/19) -The former Buick City site in Flint is on a list of potential locations for a new manufacturing plant.

Mahindra Automotive North America in Auburn Hills said the plant could create up to 2,000 jobs within the first five years of operations.

MANA announced Thursday it had signed a Letter of Intent with RACER Trust to evaluate the former Buick City site.

The company said the plant would include the production of mail delivery trucks should Mahindra be awarded the USPS's Next Generation Delivery Vehicle contract.

According to Mahindra, there were four other companies on the shortlist for the contract award.

The company said its current manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills was at capacity.

It was also looking at other potential sites outside of Michigan.

Mahindra said the decision would be driven in part by the financial incentives that are available from the state.

"Winning the USPS contract is a key element of our growth strategy but it's only a piece of what we have planned," said Rick Haas, President and CEO of Mahindra Automotive North America. "We have a long-term product plan and we believe the former Buick City site in Flint is a strong contender for what would essentially be Mahindra's first large scale manufacturing operation in the United States."

