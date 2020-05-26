Mainstream Boutique in Grand Blanc waiting a couple weeks to reopen

(5/26/2020) - While many Mid-Michigan retailers are opening their doors Tuesday, one Grand Blanc boutique will stay closed for the time being until they're sure they are ready to open.

Mainstream Boutique in Grand Blanc is waiting until June before welcoming customers inside.

It's been weeks since many small businesses have opened their doors and Tuesday was the big day for some to welcome customers again. But for Mainstream Boutique, their doors will stay locked for two more weeks.

The store will reopen to customers by appointment only on June 8.

"We have to be really sensitive to people who have been affected by this," said owner Erica Markee. "I know people are really eager, but this has to be done right. Especially as a business owner, you don't know who is walking in your doors."

While she wants to open her shop, there many are things to consider before doing so.

"I'm waiting on my big jug of hand sanitizer and disposable masks," Markee said. "I just want everything to be done safely and properly."

Her concern isn't just for shoppers, but also her employees.

"I just felt like, they've been off. My manager has two young kids with no child care set up. I just really need to give them the time to get stuff set up and to make sure my store is ready," Markee said.

The statewide executive order that closed Mainstream Boutique and most other retail stores forced Markee and her employees to get creative about ways to stay in business, including virtual shopping. She plans to continue that until reopening in early June.

"I'm only going to allow five people at a time because my store is so small, and then one staff member. So we will be under that 10 people limit," Markee said.

The past few months have been difficult for most retailers, but she said having a supportive community has allowed her to continue her business even through the difficult times.