'Majestic' elk poached in Northern Michigan forest and left to rot, DNR says

(11/19/2019) - Conservation officers are investigating the poaching death of a bull elk found in northern Michigan.

Concerned citizens spotted the elk on Monday and alerted authorities.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers found the elk carcass rotting near the intersection of Ford Lake and Grass Lake roads in the Pigeon River State Forest east of Vanderbilt in Otsego County.

Conservation officers believe someone killed it on Saturday or Sunday and left it to rot. They are tracing leads and evidence to find whoever killed the elk.

“We hope that the public can help us with this investigation, as they have always been helpful in the past,” said Lt. Jim Gorno. "This is flat out poaching. A majestic elk was killed for no reason and left to rot.”

Anyone with information on the poaching incident should call the DNR in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or the poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously and monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest of violators.