Make sure you store food correctly in case your power goes out

(01/10/19) - As people make a mad dash to stack their pantries for the weekend winter storm, we're sending out a few reminders of how you should store your food in the event that the power goes out.

Check out this summary of tips here:

If Power Goes Out

1. Keep appliance thermometer in the refrigerator or freezer

2. Make sure freezer is at 0-degrees Farenheit or below

3. Refrigerator should be at 40-degrees Farenheit or below

4. Freeze refrigerated items that you may not immediately need

5. Plan ahead and know where dry ice and block ice can be purchased

6. Store food on shelves that will be safely out of the way in case of flooding

7. Have coolers on hand

8. Group food together in the freezer

After the Weather Emergency

1. Never taste food to determine its safety

2. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

3. Refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about 4 hours unopened

4. A full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed)

5. Discard refrigerated perishable food after 4 hours without power such as meat, poultry, fish, soft cheeses, milk, eggs, leftovers, and deli items after 4 hours without power

