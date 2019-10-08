Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks planned in Mid-Michigan

(10/8/2019) - Join ABC12 as we walk to end breast cancer in October.

We will be taking part in three "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" events in Mid-Michigan benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Morning and noon anchor Christine Winter will take part in the walk at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 beginning at Krossroads Park in Saginaw. The park is located at 5650 Bay Road.

Afternoon and evening anchor Dawn Jones will take part in the walk at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 beginning at the DDA parking lot at 412 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.

Registration for both Oct. 12 events begins at 8:30 a.m.

We will also be at Dow Diamond in Midland the following weekend for a walk on Oct. 19. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

Anyone who is unable to participate in one of the walks can donate to American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation.