(03/25/2020) -- Making a difference ,one stitch at a time. Staff at St. Luke New Life Learning Center in Flint have been hard at work helping to make masks for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s something Executive Director Sister Carol Weber said she takes great pride in doing.

“Pray for whoever is going to be wearing these and for an eradication of this virus that is taking so many people’s lives, so we’re doing it with that in mind, and I think it’s very powerful,” Weber said.

Staff at the center will be sewing masks 5 days a week for the foreseeable future. Organizations receiving the masks include New Paths Halfway House in Flint as well as Meals on Wheels and others.

The center has also been asked by McLaren Health to begin making masks for hospital staff during this difficult time. Never did Weber think there would be such a high demand for their talents, but the staff at the center have a long, rich history of doing good for their community.

“So we had to switch everything around, because we’re not used to sewing masks, we’re sewing a lot of other things. So we had to call all of our contractors and say we can’t do this now and of course they understood.”

Right now, the center is putting out close to 100 masks a day.

The need is great to get as many done as possible.

If you would like to volunteer, just call the St. Luke New Life Learning Center at (810) 239-8710