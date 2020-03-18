Navigating the unemployment process in the age of coronavirus

Unemployment numbers are expected to rise, according to Michigan Works, that after the governor issued an executive order expanding unemployment benefits in the wake of recent layoffs.

Navigating changing unemployment guidelines in Michigan

“I’m currently not quite sure what to do.”

Bartender Jennica Kassabian’s financial situation took a swift and unexpected turn for the worst. We reached out via Facetime to maintain a safe social distance.

“Currently unemployed,” says Jennica, describing her present situation. “I’m an event based bartender… I had tons of shifts in March. I was super pumped to finally get caught up… and have all of them gone now.”

One of countless others who are now temporarily out of work and struggling to scrape by, prompting an executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, promising immediate relief.

“We’re all dealing with a new normal,” says Kristen Wenzel, COO of Michigan Works Great Lakes Bay Area.

As ABC 12 reported, the order expands those who qualify for unemployment, singling out parents who now have to make time to care for their kids, workers who are vulnerable, sick or in quarantine and can’t earn a living, first responders who may have been exposed and those caught up in recent layoffs.

“We expect to see an increase in the number of people who have to register for unemployment,” Kristen tells us. “We were pleased with the fact that unemployment was extended because none of us know how long were going to be dealing with the situation.”

Most will also be able to file remotely, based on efforts aimed at flattening the coronavirus curve.

“People who need to file for unemployment are not required to come in to register for work,” says Kristen. “You’re able to file your own unemployment claim remotely… We’re here to help… if you are with an organization that experiences a layoff, don’t hesitate to connect with us.”

“I’ve been waiting awhile,” relates Jennica. “I sit there in the chat while my laptop’s up and I’m just waiting for someone.”

Jennica tells ABC 12 her attempts to get the unemployment office on the phone and on the web have all kept her on hold and been unsuccessful. Now, continuing to explore her options and hoping the situation changes in time to stave off mounting bills. Yet, she’s still looking on the bright side.

“Don’t get caught up in that. Stay positive, help each other out and keep your head up.”

