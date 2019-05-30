Making sure your dog is ready for boarding before you vacation

(05/30/19) - Before you go away on vacation there are a few things you can do to make life a lot easier for your pup. We checked in at Grand Blanc's Four Paws Hotel & Day resort , which is busy this time of year.

"It's puppy season. Right when you get out of winter is when everyone is calling up. They've got the 8 week puppy. Everyone is getting their new vaccinations and all that so definitely this time of year is when we start seeing a lot more new dogs," said manager Logan Readdy.

Readdy says just as you make a checklist for yourself, you should have one for your pet. If you're boarding your BFF for the first time, you want to make sure they're good to go.

"We require 3 sets of vaccinations then a fecal test to test for any parasites," Readdy said.

You should check with the individual location first, but the three vaccines required here are distemper, rabies and Bordetella.

"Bordatella is something that isn't like your common vaccination that they'd give you at your vet, so a lot of times we have the clients coming in like 'we have all our vaccinations.' The Bordatella - they're only going to give you that if you're actually boarding somewhere," Readdy said.

To make for a smoother transition, especially if your dog hasn't been there before, you should try doggy daycare first.

"I always reccomend to new clients who plan on boarding to bring their dog in as often as possible just to get them comfortable with the facility and the staff and everything like that just because that way when they're coming in it's like a home away from home," Readdy said.

And like with most things, planning ahead will serve you and the pup better.

"We get a lot of last minute like 'hey we're leaving Friday. I know we've never been there before.' Which we can accommodate for that but it's just not the best for the dog," Readdy said.