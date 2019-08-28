Malfunctioning voting machine switched votes in runoff for Mississippi governor

Updated: Wed 11:47 AM, Aug 28, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A voting machine in Lafayette County, Mississippi was taken out of service after malfunctioning during Tuesday’s runoff election.

A video shared with WMC shows a voter selecting Bill Waller, only for the machine to select Tate Reeves instead.

County officials said someone reported the issue sometime Tuesday morning after polls opened. Officials said the machine was tested Friday and worked fine but was likely mishandled and lost its calibration.

The machine was taken out of service.

County officials said 19 votes were cast before the issue was reported and all of those votes were counted.

Waller and Reeves were both vying for the Republican nomination for Mississippi governor. In the end, Reeves clinched the nomination. He’ll face Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood in November.

