Man, 82, charged with murder; family took car keys from him

(3/16/2020) - Authorities say an 82-year-old northern Michigan man who was told he couldn't drive has been charged in the fatal shooting of his daughter.

The man's 77-year-old wife was also shot Sunday and survived at their home in Charlevoix County's Bay Township.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

His wife told police that he's in the early stages of dementia and was upset that car keys had been taken away. The prosecutor says it's too early to make determinations about the man's mental health.

