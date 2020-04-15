Man accused of assaulting 91-year-old with IV pole at Hurley Medical Center

(4/15/2020) - A Mt. Morris Township 25-year-old is in police custody, accused of trying to kill the 91-year-old man he was sharing a room with at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The Genesee County Sheriff says he passed away on Easter Sunday.

Sheriff Chris Swanson explained the 91-year-old man was taken to Hurley Medical Center's Emergency Room two weeks ago, on April 2nd. He needed to undergo a medical procedure.

About a week later, he said, a 25-year-old is also admitted to the ER. And, the two were placed together in one room on the 5th floor.

“For some reason, unprovoked and without any kind of notice, there was an assault that took place,” the Sheriff said.

He explained the 25-year-old went to the bathroom holding his IV pole. And when he walked out, the Sheriff said he went straight to the 91-year-old’s bed; and, he used the pole to hit him multiple times in the head, even stabbing him with the needle.

“Now, that victim was coming out of anesthesia, that victim was not conscious at the time, could not defend themselves, was not able to do anything,” Sheriff Swanson said.

But, he added, a Hurley employee was there and able to jump in immediately.

“That is why this has as an outcome that could have been worse, but because of Hurley's protocol that individual was there, not expecting anything, not assuming anything other than the medical observation,” he said.

The 91-year-old suffered cuts to his face and eye. The Sheriff said he underwent surgery for his injuries, but ultimately passed away around 7:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Prosecutor David Leyton said the 25-year-old is facing life in prison. He's charged with two felonies -- assault with intent to murder and attempted mayhem

“Although the victim died in this case, we obviously have not charged murder; and, we have not done that because we are uncertain of the cause of death,” Leyton said.

They're now waiting for the Medical Examiner's report. Leyton said he asked the Doctor to dissect the 91-year-old's brain to help them get answers.

“It would show whether or not the infliction of trauma to the head, a potential skull crushing, potential trauma to the brain was the cause of death,” he explained.

The Prosecutor said, if that is the case, the 25-year-old's charges will be increased to murder.

It's not clear how long that report will take. Leyton said the Medical Examiner is overwhelmed right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the hospital said, “The safety and well-being of our patients remain our highest priority. Hurley Medical Center is fully cooperating with law enforcement."

The 25-year-old has not been formally charged. He remains at the hospital.

The suspect needed treatment before the assault and still needs medical attention.

The Sheriff said a Deputy has been guarding his room 24 hours a day since the incident happened.

Once he's discharged from the hospital, the suspect will be brought straight to the Genesee County Jail.

