Man accused of exposing himself at Oakland County park pavilion

(8/28/2019) - A 34-year-old listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry is accused of exposing himself to a man visiting the pavilion at a park in northern Oakland County last week.

Brian Pochron allegedly told a sheriff deputy he was trying to see if the man was interested and attract him as a companion.

The victim was at Dodge Park #10 in Highland Township on Friday when he noticed 34-year-old Pochron standing near a pavilion. As he walked closer, the man said Pochron pulled down his pants and laid face down on a picnic table with his back side exposed.

The victim videotaped the incident on his cell phone.

Moments later, the man said Pochron ran to his car, covered the license plate with a T-shirt and drove away.

A sheriff deputy who patrols Highland Township recognized Pochron from a previous indecent exposure case. Police located Pochron, who admitted to the incident during questioning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested Pochron on Monday at his place of employment. He was arraigned Tuesday on one count of indecent exposure and remained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

Pochron was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on a person younger than 13 in 2003 was spent time in prison. He was convicted of indecent exposure in 2017 after someone saw him laying naked on a recreational trail in Highland Township.

Pochron just completed probation from that incident in July before he was arrested on last week's incident.