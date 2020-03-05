Man accused of robbing Speedway station in Flint Township twice in a week

(3/5/2020) - Flint Township police say one man robbed the same Speedway gas station at knifepoint twice in a week.

Dennis Horton now is facing two counts of armed robbery and one count of unlawful imprisonment stemming from the Feb. 23 and March 1 robberies.

Police say Horton walked into the Speedway at 6526 Corunna Road around 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 23. He allegedly threatened the cashier with a knife before stealing cash and cigarettes.

Investigators believe Horton returned to the same Speedway around 3:35 a.m. on March 1. He again is accused of threatening the clerk with a knife before stealing cash.

Detectives say evidence led them to Horton as a possible suspect. Police arrested and interviewed him before transporting him to the Genesee County Jail.

Horton was arraigned on the armed robbery and imprisonment charges. He remains in custody at the jail awaiting further court proceedings.