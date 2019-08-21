Man accused of sexually assaulting child's teacher in school hallway

(8/21/2019) - A Saginaw man is accused of sexually assaulting his child’s teacher at school.

William Head was arraigned Wednesday in Saginaw County on charges stemming from the February incident.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office says Head was at his child's Bridgeport school checking on his child's progress in class. While there, he allegedly grabbed the teacher, pulled her into the hallway and assaulted her.

A witness stepped in and ended the confrontation. The teacher reported the incident the next day.

Prosecutors issued a warrant for Head's arrest in February and was taken into custody on Tuesday. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted.