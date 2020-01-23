Man arrested after Chase Bank robbery reported in Flint Township

(1/23/2020) - Police arrested a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank branch in Flint Township on Wednesday.

The man walked into the bank at 5312 Corunna Road around 2:50 p.m., passed an undisclosed note to a teller and demanded money, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark blue GMC Yukon with two other people, police say.

Flint Township police, Michigan State Police and the FBI worked together on the investigation. They obtained information that led to the man's arrest, according to Flint Township police.

Police are presenting evidence to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide what criminal charges to file. The suspect is not being named until he is formally charged and arraigned.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.