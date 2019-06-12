Man arrested for hit-and-run double murder on Dort Highway

(6/12/2019) - Police have arrested a male suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing two men on Dort Highway with a red SUV last week.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser announced the arrest of a 35-year-old Flint man on Wednesday morning, nearly a week after the deadly incident.

The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit made the arrest late Tuesday. Kaiser said the man arrested is the only suspect police are seeking in the case.

The suspect was not identified because he hasn't been arraigned. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office was expected to file formal charges on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect got into an altercation with two couples at a barber shop in the 2800 block of Dort Highway in Flint. He then went home and returned to the scene, allegedly armed with a firearm.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire on the four victims, but it was unclear whether he shot anyone. He then drove over 22-year-old Nolan Thomas repeatedly in the middle of Dort Highway, leaving him for dead.

The suspect then ran over 26-year-old Nicholas Collins, his 27-year-old girlfriend and Thomas' pregnant 20-year-old girlfriend. Collins died of his injuries while the 27-year-old suffered critical injuries.

The 20-year-old was not badly injured.

Visitation for Collins is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center on Fenton Road in Flint. No funeral service is planned for him.

Thomas' family held a private graveside service for him on Tuesday.