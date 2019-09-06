Man arrested for shooting from car may be connected to recent shootings

(9/6/2019) - Police say arrested a man in the Beecher area for shooting out of his car may be connected to recent drive-by shootings north of Flint.

The suspect, who was not identified, is accused of shooting outside a vehicle causing property damage. The Genesee Township Police Department arrested him early Friday after a shooting on Charles Avenue near Saginaw Street around 12:30 a.m.

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said the suspect's gunshots hit a house on Charles Avenue, but nobody was inside. He said police had pulled over the same car earlier Thursday evening.

A witness helped police track down the suspect after the shooting.

Mullaly believes the suspect could be connected to another similar shooting earlier this week in Genesee Township and possibly a third case from Mt. Morris Township.

"This is a second incident we've had in less than a week where somebody's been driving down the road and shooting out through a window," Mullaly said. "Mt. Morris Township has had a similar incident a couple of weeks ago, maybe a month ago."

The man is now in custody but has yet to be formally charged.