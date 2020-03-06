Man badly injured in Buena Vista Township fire

A Saginaw County man is badly injured after an early morning apartment complex fire.

It happened in Buena Vista Township, right behind the fire department.

"16 unit apartment with heavy fire on the second floor," is what Aaron Hoeppner says firefighters saw when the got to fire.

A fire alarm could still be heard a couple of hours after the fire was put out. The call came in around three-thirty in the morning.

An apartment at the Mapleview Apartments in Buena Vista township was on fire. Deputy Fire Chief Hoeppner says firefighters were able to contain most of the damage to one unit. A man was inside the apartment when it started.

"He was already out of the apartment, he was able to get himself out of the apartment, he was actually on his way across the street to the fire station," he says.

That's because the fire department is walking distance from the complex.

"We are usually not close enough that we can see it from our front door," says Hoeppner.

The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with severe burns and is in critical condition.

"You could tell whatever happened, was bad," says Theresa Vaughn.

She was staying at the complex overnight.

"I really do feel for them, because like I said we had it," she says.

Vaughn's own home caught on fire in 2009. She says it was an intentionally set fire.

"I had a (molotov) cocktail thrown through my house," she says.

Fire investigators were looking through the remnants of this fire. An accelerant detection canine was on hand as well.

Hoeppner credits a quick evacuation of the entire building for preventing any further injuries.

"There were a few of them, running around with no shoes, wrapped in blankets, they did what they were supposed to do and they got out," Hoeppner says.

The Red Cross is assisting one family who was displaced by the fire.

At this point, investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

