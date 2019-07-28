Man caught on camera ripping down, tossing American flag on ground outside Calif. bar

A business owner and daughter of a Navy veteran says she’s furious after a stranger was caught on surveillance video ripping down the American flag that’s been flown in front of the building for nearly 30 years.

Bar owner Lindsey Rochette says she hopes the man is eventually identified and punished in some way. (Source: Lindsey Rochette/KGTV/CNN)

All along Grand Avenue in downtown Escondido, Calif., United States flags line the streets, along with local faces of those who’ve served to protect it.

Lindsey Rochette, the owner of Pounders Sports Bar, says she likes the block that way, and a flag has flown outside her bar for nearly 30 years. She says her father served in the Navy, so the flag has a special meaning to her.

"My dad used to be the owner. He was military, very [big] believer in the United States. Always had a flag at our house, everywhere around us,” Rochette said.

On Thursday morning, security video showed a man walking by the bar and stopping at the flag. He was seen carrying something in both hands but freed up one to rip the flag down and leave it on the ground before walking away.

"Not only did he disrespect somebody else's property, he ripped down a flag. It’s disgusting,” Rochette said.

An employee ran over and picked up the flag immediately after the incident.

"Everybody has been upset and embarrassed that somebody in our city would do something like that,” Rochette said.

So far, no one has been able to identify the man who ripped down the flag, but Rochette hopes he is eventually caught and punished in some way.

