Man charged after moving into someone else's seasonal home

(2/11/2020) - A suburban Detroit man has been arrested in northern Michigan after authorities say he moved into a seasonal home belonging to someone else.

The Charlevoix County sheriff's office says Tuesday that the 55-year-old man is charged with home invasion. He is from Shelby Township, north of Detroit.

Deputies found the man living in a home in Bay Township.

The sheriff’s office says the property owner’s belongings were moved out of the house, the locks were changed, and a new mailbox was put up.

Deputies also recovered property reported stolen from home in a nearby community.

