Man charged for Carrollton Township boy's death, prevention advocates speak out

(07/15/19) - The man accused of abusing a child so badly he died from his injuries faced a judge for the first time Monday.

Brandon Mannie, 25, is charged with one count of felony murder.

Carrollton Township Police arrested him following the July 10 death of Darryn Mann. Police said Mannie was dating the one-year-old's mother.

Someone called 911 after Mann was found unresponsive.

Police said the autopsy revealed the little boy died while being abused, but didn't elaborate on what abuse the little boy had endured.

"It's heartbreaking. At the same time we know we can prevent this from happening in the future for children," said CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region President/CEO Emily Yeager. "And it's on our community truly, to learn more about child abuse, what is it, what does it look like, how do I respond."

After learning of Mann's death, Yeager wrote an open letter to the community.

She's urging people, whether it's a church group, civic organization or any other group, to allow the CAN Council to come in to educate members about what's happening every day in our community.

Sadly, Mann's death is the third case of severe child abuse that's ended up in the Saginaw County court system in the last month.

Yeager said if you suspect a child in your life is being harmed, call 855-444-3911. It's a tip line for the Michigan Department of Human Services.

"Our law enforcement and our Children's Protective Service workers will take good care of those kids, but they can only help the children that are brought to their attention," Yeager said.

Darryn Mann will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Mannie, the man accused of harming the little boy, is scheduled to be back in court on July 29.