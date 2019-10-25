Man charged for having loaded handgun in carry-on bag at MBS Airport

A man is still in the Saginaw County Jail at this hour - accused of trying to bring a loaded gun on an airplane.

The incident happened yesterday at MBS International Airport, and we have learned the man was arraigned just a short time ago.

"It was the Delta flight that was heading to Detroit around 5:00 last night," says James Canders, MBS International Airport assistant manager.

Investigators say a man was going through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at MBS when the TSA agent noticed something suspicious on an x-ray monitor as it viewed the man's carry-on bag.

"It was a firearm that was loaded, that goes through the checkpoints, its one of those items that they the TSA is constantly looking for," Canders says.

A Saginaw County Sheriff's deputy was at the airport and was called over. The 25 year old man who was on his way home to North Carolina was arrested jail records show he was lodged on two charges, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. The man was traveling with two other people.

"The deputy on duty determined that it was just this individual that he needed to be concerned about, the other two, I can't answer whether or not if they went on their flight or stayed in the terminal," says Canders.

The sheriff's department confirmed the arrest but did not want to comment on the investigation until the man is arraigned. The FBI has been notified about the incident.

When you approach the TSA checkpoint at MBS, guns are right at the top of the list of items that are prohibited.

"Its probably the number one items that they are looking for when people are coming through checkpoints, firearms or anything that can cause harm to an individual," says Canders.

He says the flight the man was scheduled to be on wasn't delayed and airport operations carried on as normal.

"This is the TSA doing their jobs and finding what they are looking for," Canders says.

Christopher Price was arraigned late this afternoon on 3 charges, those 2 gun charges mentioned earlier and also, possession of a firearm by a felon.

