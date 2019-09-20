Man charged with murder in connection with Midland 1-year-old's death

A man from southwest Michigan has been charged with killing a one year old Midland girl.

The horrific details of the death are in court papers which claim the man injured the girl, and left her in the bath tub where she drowned.

23 year old Damian Garrett is charged with felony murder and first degree child abuse in connection with the death of the 19 month old girl.

Midland Police say Garrett was here at the Northwind Forest Apartments on Hedgewood Drive in Midland. Police say Garrett was in a dating relationship with the mother of the child at the time of the incident

A 9-1-1 call was made to the apartments around three o'clock Tuesday afternoon. When emergency responders arrived, they found the maintenance manager of the apartments doing CPR on the young child.

The little girl was rushed to the hospital but she died. Garrett told police he was giving the child a bath. The court papers say he walked out of the bathroom, but then later heard a thud and some splashing and when he checked on the girl, she was face down in the water.

But the next day, the affidavit for the arrest warrant shows Garrett told police a different story. He said the little girl got upset as she resisted getting her hair washed, and Garrett says he hit her, with her head hitting the bath faucet.

Garrett told police he left the child face down in the water and went to the living room to blow off steam. About five to six minutes later, Garrett said he went back into the bathroom where the child was still laying face down in six to eight inches of water.

Dr. Kanu Virani determined the girl died of drowning, with multiple head injuries as contributing factors.

Garrett is from Augusta, which is in the southwest part of the state. He remains in the Midland County Jail.