Man convicted of killing girlfriend, dumping body along Flint River, torching car

(10/30/2019) - A 50-year-old man from Genesee County has been convicted of killing his girlfriend, dumping her body along the Flint River and burning her car in Mt. Morris Township.

John Barritt of Forest Township was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson and tampering with evidence in the death of 44-year-old Amy Wienski of Calhoun County.

Barritt and Wienski were in a romantic relationship and living together when she was murdered, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Mt. Morris Township police and firefighters found Wienski's red Fiat on fire at Coldwater Road and Fulton Street on May 3, 2015. A day later, Wienski's body was found along the Flint river near Riverside Drive and Lyman Street in Flint.

Calhoun County authorities went to Wienski's registered address in Homer Township after the vehicle arson to question her. Barritt showed up while police were at the residence, so they detained him for questioning.

Leyton said the Calhoun County investigators never read Miranda rights to Barritt before or during questioning. The Michigan Court of Appeals and Supreme Court twice ruled Barritt's statements inadmissible at trial.

However, a Genesee County jury found Barritt guilty without any of his statements to police used as evidence.

"We are very pleased with the jury's verdict in this case," Leyton said. "Although we felt the defendant's statements should have been admissible at trial, we were able to sustain our burden of proof without them and see justice for Amy Wienski in the end."

Barritt faces up to life in prison as a four-time habitual offender when he gets sentenced on Dec. 4.