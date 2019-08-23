Man could stand trial for grisly murder, but attorney says he needs treatment

(8/23/2019) - A Saginaw County man is in the middle of a legal dilemma while the court decides whether he is competent to stand trial or mentally unfit.

Morgan Notestine is awaiting the court's decision on whether he is mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of his roommate.

Morgan Notestine is accused of committing a brutal murder. The 44-year-old initially was ruled mentally incompetent for trial, but now might stand trial after new tests.

His case also sheds light on the shortage of beds at state psychiatric hospitals.

Notestine is accused of stabbing and cutting the heart out of his roommate. The body of 66-year-old Wayne McComb was found in this Spaulding Township home on Nov. 4. Notestine was arrested later in the Detroit area.

"He is in need of psychological treatment," said Jim Piazza, who is Notestine's court appointed defense attorney.

A December report from a doctor at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti agreed, saying Notestine was mentally incompetent to stand trial. Notestine was supposed to be treated at a psychiatric hospital and have his case reviewed every 90 days, but that didn't happen.

Michigan has a shortage of beds for mental health patients. At last check, the waiting list stood at 191.

The state is looking at options to reduce the waiting list, including the possibility of building a new pscyhiatric center in Caro. In the meantime, Notestine awaits a final ruling on his mental competence.

"He has been sitting in the Saginaw County Jail without treatment for nine months, except for getting some psychotropic medication," Piazza said.

Last week, a bed opened up and Notestine was sent to a state psychiatric hospital. Piazza said a doctor issued a new forensic report after a one-day visit.

"I don't agree what was in the report, but I can't disclose what's in the report," he said.

Piazza is now asking for an independent mental health evaluation for Notestine, which possibly indicates this latest forensic report shows he is now competent for trial.

The judge agreed to an independent review, but Notestine was sent back to jail for now.

"People who need mental health are dumped in the criminal justice system and that's not right," Piazza said.

He hopes Notestine will be re-evaluated within 60 days.