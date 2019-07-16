Man critically injured after porch collapses in Grand Blanc Township

(7/16/2019) - A 67-year-old man received critical injuries when the porch slab he was working to remove collapsed on top of him.

The man was working on the porch in the 6100 block of Salt Lick Circle off Wild Turkey Road when it fell on him around 10:30 a.m., pinning him underneath, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

A police officer and some contractors working nearby jumped into the hole minutes after the collapse and lifted the slab off the man, allowing him to breathe again.

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department helped them remove the man from underneath the slab and lift him out of the hole. An ambulance rushed him to Ascension Genesys Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.