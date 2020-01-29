Man dead, woman critical after early morning crash in Mt. Morris Township

(1/29/2020) - A man died and a woman was listed in critical condition after police say their Chevrolet Avalanche got rear-ended and hit a tree along Clio Road early Wednesday.

The couple was traveling south on Clio Road when a 33-year-old man from Mt. Morris Township driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound apparently hit them from behind, according to Mt. Morris Township police.

The collision between the vehicles caused the Avalanche to drive off the road and hit a tree near Carpenter Road. The F-150 came to a stop about 100 past the scene.

The man driving the Avalanche died on the scene while his female passenger was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning. Their names were not released.

The man driving the F-150 was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a broken leg.

Police were still investigating the crash on Wednesday.