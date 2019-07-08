Man desperate after dog, truck allegedly nabbed in broad daylight

A man is devastated after what was supposed to be a quick trip to the doughnut shop ended with him in the hospital and both his dog, Roleaux, and his truck missing.

David Mohr's dog Roleaux and his black Toyota Tacoma were both allegedly snatched outside a doughnut shop in broad daylight Sunday.

"Yeah, I'm concerned like everyone else is, you know, that there's crime just around the corner from where you live,” said John Papanikolaou, who lives near the shop.

It all happened just before lunchtime Sunday at Pelican Doughnuts when Mohr left Roleaux inside his truck with the A/C running. Moments after he went inside, he says a lady walked up to the truck. When Mohr raced outside to stop her, that is when things took a terrible turn. The woman allegedly hit him with the door of the truck before speeding off and dragging him about 20 feet in the process.

Mohr was reached briefly by phone from the hospital Sunday evening before he went in for x-rays, but it remains unclear just how badly he was hurt as doctors continue running tests. It is a wild ordeal that has left some folks stunned.

"Especially if you’re a dog lover like I am. You don’t want to see anything happen to your pets,” said Papanikolaou.

He is not the only one horrified, though. A Facebook post that went up online Sunday from Mohr’s boss is sounding the alarm in hopes of bringing his truck and the sweet dog home while also spreading the word to catch whoever’s responsible.

As of Sunday evening, the post had already gotten hundreds of shares with several folks weighing in on what happened. One person said that stealing a truck is one thing but nabbing someone’s dog is off the charts evil. Another Facebook user offered prayers for Mohr and for Roleaux’s safe return while another called what happened “downright horrible all around.”

The store does have security cameras and now that the word is out on Facebook, many still shocked by what happened are hoping that somehow makes a difference.

"Everyone wants to see a good outcome come out of this. ... You just don’t know, but I think that having reports on Facebook, it will be able to be shared with other people,” said Papanikolaou.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking into what happened as they continue to investigate the case.

