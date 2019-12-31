Man dies after crash in front of Saginaw High School

(12/31/2019) - A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by another car Monday afternoon in Saginaw.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in front of Saginaw High School on Webber Street. Police say a car with four people inside was turning into a driveway when a car coming in the other direction slammed into the other car.

One man died while two other people remain in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the at-fault vehicle was also injured but was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving. A bystander who had a gun near the scene of the accident was also arrested.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.