Man dies after car crashes into utility pole in Flint and splits in two

(6/24/2020) - Police say a man died Wednesday morning after his Chevrolet Impala hit a utility pole on Dupont Street in Flint and split in two.

The man, who was not identified, was driving south on Dupont Street near Marengo Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when he lost control and hit the pole, according to the Flint Police Department.

The driver died at the scene and police were still trying to locate his family hours after the crash.

Investigators aren't sure whether speed or intoxication led to the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6811.