(6/27/2019) - A man was found dead Thursday morning after an undisclosed accident in the Midland Landfill.

The Midland Fire Department found the man dead around 8:50 a.m. in the landfill at 4311 E. Ashman St. Investigators did not say what type of accident happened or what caused the man's death.

The Midland Police Department is handling the investigation.