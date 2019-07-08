Man faces 75 years in prison for kidnapping, assaulting woman in St. Charles

(7/8/2019) - A St. Charles man most likely will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman from a gas station.

Jason Cox, 44, was sentenced Monday to at least 75 years in prison. He was found guilty on several charges in May.

In December 2018, Cox snuck into a woman’s car while she was paying for gas at the Marathon station in St. Charles. He laid down on the back seat, so she didn't see him until she got in.

When she got in the car, Cox sat up and pulled a knife on her. He ordered the woman to drive him to a rural location and assaulted her.

The victim was able to escape from Cox and ran to a nearby residence, where she sought help.

Cox had spent time in prison for a previous sexual assault conviction.