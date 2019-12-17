Man facing six criminal charges in Tuscola County stabbing case

New details into the stabbing death of a woman in Tuscola County.

Her baby also badly injured in the attack. The woman has been identified as 36 year-old Brandy Dickson.

The man accused in the crime was in a relationship with Dickson and was also the father of the child.

Six criminal charges have been authorized against the 37 year-old man, but we are not releasing his name until he is arraigned, which is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

"It was extraordinarily brutal," says Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene.

He's describing what happened in this home Sunday night on Gerou Road in Ellington Township, northeast of Caro.

"Evidence indicates certainly it appears the assault started inside the house and continued outside," says Reene.

Investigators say the suspect stabbed Dickson to death, who Reene says was trying to protect their child as best she could.

"She was taking efforts to protect the baby, suffered defensive wounds herself. The baby's condition at the current time has significant challenges, and she is continuing to receive the best care possible," says Reene.

The man will be charged with open murder and five other charges connected to the attack. Court records indicate the man was also arrested on July 4th on a complaint of domestic violence against the same woman he is accused of killing Sunday.

He plead guilty to assault and battery in November, getting thirty days in jail and twelve months probation.

He was arrested in Tuscola County in 2018 on an ethnic intimidation charge, but plead guilty to disorderly person and jostling and was sentenced to fines and court courts.

Reene says he cannot discuss the suspect's criminal past, but does credit first responders with helping save the baby's life on Sunday.

"It would be great if the average citizen take a step back and think about what your paramedics, and fire, and deputies are dealing with on a daily basis and they don't hesitate," says Reene.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning in Caro.