(7/19/19) - State police said dynamite found in a west Michigan building would be set off safely in a remote area.

They said a man called authorities Thursday after finding six sticks of dynamite in a basement in Allegan County.

State police said the man planned to bring the explosives to them.

But he was advised not to move the dynamite.

Firefighters later arrived to remove the sticks.

Investigators said no one was hurt.