Man found dead, woman critically injured in Owosso residence

(10/16/2019) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in his residence in Owosso late Wednesday.

A woman from the same residence in the 300 block of Dewey Street was rushed to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with critical injuries.

The Owosso Police Department was on the scene investigating late Wednesday. Officers could not say how the man died or the woman was injured, but they are treating the case as suspicious.

Names of the people involved were not released while police worked to notify their relatives.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Owosso police at 989-725-0580.