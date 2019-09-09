Man gets hit while photographing car during Frankenmuth Auto Fest

(9/9/2019) - A Mount Clemens man photographing a car in a parking lot at Frankenmuth Auto Fest this weekend is recovering after he was hit by another car.

The 31-year-old was kneeling in a private parking around 1:45 p.m. Saturday taking a photograph when a 69-year-old Gladwin woman accidentally hit him, according to the Frankenmuth Police Department.

The Mount Clemens man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to his arms, back, neck and legs.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Police were still looking into the cause of the accident on Monday and didn't announce any enforcement action against the Gladwin woman.